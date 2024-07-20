Name display order: Moves afoot for compliance in west U.P.

The impact of the “name display order” for eateries, shops and food carts along the Kanwar Yatra route was yet to be visible in Meerut but preparations were afoot for compliance in some other key districts of western Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In Meerut, HT visited multiple dhabas and eateries on National Highway 58, which connects Delhi and Hardwar, for a first-hand look at the impact.

The owners of several eateries said nobody has briefed them about the “name display order” or asked them to get it executed.

Those who voiced this opinion included Shiv Family Dhaba proprietor Himanshu Rathore, tea stall owner Ramniwas Saini, Rizwan of Rizwan Tea Stall, Yogesh Pandit of Janata Dhaba, Radheyshyam of New Delhi 6 dhaba and Shahzad Ahmad of Mughlai Khana Khazana.

“Though we were aware that the order existed for Muzaffarnagar eateries, nobody has approached us in this regard,” said Himanshu Rathore who runs Shiva Family Dhaba on NH 58.

Misbah, a Muslim cook at New Delhi 6 dhaba, said police personnel had arrived at the dhaba to “remind us about installation of CCTV, rate list of food items and directed no meat will be sold during the Yatra.

“These are the standard directions during the Kanwar Yatra every year,” said Misbah, adding that nobody approached them yet to display names.

“We shall follow any order of the government,” he said. The eatery is owned by Radheyshyam.

Shahzad Ahmad of Mughlai Khana Khazana also said nobody came for implementation of this new order yet. “We would not get affected by this order because all non-veg hotels get closed for more than 10 days during Kanwar Yatra. You will be surprised to know that a majority of our customers are Hindus,” he said.

Additional director general of police, Meerut zone, D K Thakur said the order was mainly for Muzaffarnagar where the problem existed and came to light in previous years during Yatra.

“We shall extend it now to other districts as well,” he said.

He said that it was a decision taken to maintain law and order, but was twisted politically and misleading information was circulated.

“It’s purpose was only for law and order,” he insisted and said that action would be initiated against those police personnel who were found involved in high-handedness.

Vipul Singhal, general secretary of Meerut Hoteliers and Restaurant Association, said the “display order” was prompted by a narrow vision without thinking of its wider impact in the society and country.

“We should refrain from issuing such orders for petty benefits,” said Singhal who nonetheless supported closure of meat shops and non-vegetarian eateries during the yatra.

In Aligarh, SP (Rural) Palash Bansal replied in the affirmative about compliance with the directives for displaying names of shop owners on routes taken by kanwariyas.

“We are in discussions with shopkeepers, mainly on Ramghat road, and will ensure compliance with directive,” Bansal said.

In Hathras, SP Nipun Agarwal said, “We are yet to receive specific directives from DGP UP office on the recent declaration by chief minister for naming the shop owner. Due compliance will be ensured, but we have already stepped up measures in interest of the kanwariyas.”

The roads passing through Hathras are in focus and five routes are being marked, Agarwal said.

The kanwariyas bring Ganga water from Soron in Kasganj and walk barefoot across Hathras district while heading to Mathura. The other route leads to Etah-Jalesar while one connects Haridwar, Ramghat and Bulandshahar and leads towards Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“We have activated departments concerned to check food quality at outlets running on these routes. No one without a proper licence will be allowed to function. Food quality should not be inferior causing food poisoning or other trouble for kanwariya’ stated Agarwal.

“The shopkeepers will be required to keep their GST number and licence. The meat shops will be asked to close on the auspicious occasion,” Agarwal said.

In Mathura, sale of meat and liquor is already banned near various religious spots, including Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, Nandgaon, Barsana and Radha Kund.

IN VARANASI (‘We have no problems with order’)

Golu Yadav has a sweet shop near Godaulia intersection and Suresh Gupta sells Poori-Sabzi near Telia Bagh intersection. Both said that they were yet to be asked to display their names on their vending carts but were yet to be asked to do so. Knowledge about the order came to them from media persons.

Meanwhile, Congress city unit president Raghvendra Chaube alleged that the directive to write names of owners on vending carts, shops and Dhabas on the Kavad yatra route is an attempt to create communal tension in the state. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath should review his decision and immediately withdraw the order. Such decisions can increase communal tension in the entire state.

A group of Kanwariyas, who reached Dashaahwamedh Ghat, to collect Gangajal, welcomed the directive.

IN GORAKHPUR (Police approach vendors)

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, prompted by the directive of the chief minister, police personnel led by police outpost in-charge of Nousarh Phal Mandi approached vendors and shop owners and directed them to display the name of the owner of the shops.

IN PRAYAGRAJ (Police yet to receive orders)

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said that orders in this regard were yet to be received officially. Owners of eateries and other shops on routes of the Kanwar Yatra will be asked to mention their names on their establishments once the orders are received in this regard.

Meanwhile, many eatery owners and shopkeepers in the rural areas of Junsi said that they have no information regarding mentioning their names on the boards of their establishments and no one has approached them with any such instructions yet.