Months after terror attack, Red Fort complex set to get first CCTV cameras for security

The Red Fort Complex is set to get its first CCTV cameras for security and surveillance, a move stuck for almost seven years because of objections by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), but pushed through after the November 10 terror attack in the vicinity of the ASI-protected 17th century structure. People seen out on a cold and smoggy morning at Red Fort in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

According to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named, the decision was taken after a series of meetings between officials of the Intelligence Bureau, ASI, Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security inside the fort,and the Union home ministry.

“In the first phase, a total of 150 CCTV cameras are being installed. Until now, there was not a single camera within the complex. ASI has approved the proposal and will be closely assisting with the installation,” an official aware of the matter said, asking not to be named.

“Inputs received by agencies in the last few months, the suicide attack, and the chatter after Operation Sindoor suggest that terror groups, especially the Jaish-e-Mohammed are desperate to attack the Red Fort,” the official added.

Other security measures that have been decided on include more police personnel at the entry gates, and high mast flood lights in the two parks outside the ramparts of the fort, August 15 Park and Madhav Das Park.

“The security forces and police have got permission to install the lights in such a way that it does not affect the monument in any way. The installation work there will be complete within the next week. This, added to the CCTV cameras at the identified areas, will mean there are no vulnerable spots,” added the official cited above.

Operation Sindoor was India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and targeted terror bases in Pakistan. The November 10 terror attack, in which 11 people including the suicide bomber died, was carried out by the so-called Pulwama-Faridabad terror module, mostly comprising doctors.

“During the probe of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, the CCTV footage of the parking lot next to the Sunheri Mosque showed that he was inside for almost three hours with the explosives-laden vehicle. The parking lot is adjacent to a wall of the Red Fort. From the multiple CCTV cameras within the complex and the movement of the bomber, we suspect he was trying to orchestrate an attack on the Red Fort. Terror groups have been obsessed with the Red Fort,” added a second official who too asked not to be named.

The official explained that Nabi may have decided not to explode the bomb there because damage would have been minimal. “It was impossible for Nabi to leave the parking with the car and drive towards the main entrance where civilians assemble because civilian and tourist vehicles cannot cross the Delhi Gate entrance (used by security forces) to reach the main entrance (where vehicle movement is prohibited) from the parking lot. He would have been stopped twice.”