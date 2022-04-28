Morning brief: Nearly 80% people in EU estimated to be infected with Covid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nearly 80% of EU's population estimated to have been infected with Covid

Nearly 80 per cent of the European Union’s population is estimated to have been infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the bloc’s executive body has said. Read more

Telangana to review cancellation of ration cards: Supreme Court

A government cannot deprive the poor of essential food grains by cancelling their ration cards without conducting a ground verification, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it directed the Telangana government to carry out a field authentication exercise of around 1.9 million ration cards cancelled by the state since 2014. Read more

‘Disruptions’ made changes in NCT Act necessary, says Centre’s affidavit

Disruptions created by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Union government to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, an affidavit filed by the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act. Read more

Workplace cultures that affect the mental health: Expert shares insights

We spend a considerable part of our day in our workplaces. Hence, it also forms a part of our identity. The work that we do, the people we work with and the environment we are in also helps in shaping the day for us. Workplaces and their ambience also impact our mental health. Read more

Artist’s food-related illustrations with Bollywood twist may leave you chuckling

Are you a regular user of Instagram? Then you may be aware of the different artists who use this platform to showcase their skillful works. Be it a singer or a dancer or an illustrator, some people are so talented that their works leave others stunned. Read more

Watch: With 15 needed off 4, Rashid Khan breaks SRH hearts by bludgeoning 3 sixes to seal thrilling last-over win for GT

The 2022 Indian Premier League witnessed yet another thriller on Wednesday night as Gujarat Titans produced a magnificent comeback to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Read more

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to break the mould of what ‘traditional Indian heroines’ should do

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of those rare stars in the Indian film industry, who have managed to make themselves a household name across the country, breaking barriers of language. Read more

Watch: Is Putin’s health deteriorating? Reports fuel speculation amid war in Ukraine

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON