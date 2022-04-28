Artist’s food-related illustrations with Bollywood twist may leave you chuckling

Are you a regular user of Instagram? Then you may be aware of the different artists who use this platform to showcase their skillful works. Be it a singer or a dancer or an illustrator, some people are so talented that their works leave others stunned. The creations of this comic artist and illustrator fall in the same category. However, her work, besides impressing people also leaves them chuckling. She creates wonderful food-related illustrations with Bollywood twist.

The artist named Ana Patankar often posts her beautifully hilarious works on her personal Instagram page. Her bio on the platform also says that she is a “Character designer, comic artist and Illustrator for books, magazines, websites, games and much more.”

Here are some of her works that may leave you impressed. Let’s starts with this post that shows how she gave a twist to the hit song Sheila Ki Jawani, featuring Katrina Kaif, to talk about the food dish Sheera.

How many dishes can you make with oats? You will get some idea in this 3 Idiots-related post:

“Bas ek baar mera ‘khana’ kha bhi lijiye,” she wittily wrote while sharing this picture:

A few days ago she also shared a post on soaring price of lemons in her own style. For the particular post, she gave a nice twist to the song Nimbooda from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn.

Here are some more posts that you may enjoy:

Her posts often receive tons on appreciative comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Amazing.” The same notion was expressed by a few others too. “Food and art meets in you like it never did to anyone. .,” posted another. “I love all your creative works,” shared a third. “God!! This is just outstanding," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the posts by the artist?

