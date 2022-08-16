Home / India News / MP's Mandla becomes country's first fully 'functionally literate' district

MP's Mandla becomes country's first fully 'functionally literate' district

india news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 04:56 PM IST
State Minister Bisahulal Singh announced Mandla district, a tribal dominated region in Madhya Pradesh has become fully 'functionally literate' district.
Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh.(ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh.(ANI Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla region has become the first fully "functionally literate" district in the country, state Minister Bisahulal Singh has announced. The state minister of food and civil supplies made the statement while addressing a gathering at an Independence Day function on Monday.

Speaking about the achievement, Mandla collector Harshika Singh said the literacy rate in the district was 68 per cent as per a survey in 2011, while another report in 2020 pointed out that over 2.25 lakh people were not literate in the district and most of them were tribals living in the forest areas, Mandla collector Harshika Singh said. “Tribals frequently complained to the authorities about money being taken from their bank accounts by fraudsters and the root cause of this was that they were not functionally literate,” the official said.

A person can be called functionally literate when he or she is able to write his or her own name, to count and read and write in Hindi. “Keeping this in mind, we launched a major campaign to make them functionally literate from Independence Day 2020 by roping in the school education department, women and child development department, anganwadi and social workers to educate women and senior citizens,” the collector said.

Within two years, the entire district has become functionally literate, she said, claiming that people were able to write their names, count and read, making Mandla the first district in the country to achieve this distinction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
madhya pradesh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out