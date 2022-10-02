Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU at Gurugram hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had been undergoing treatment for the last few weeks, has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The 82-year-old has made rare public appearances in the last few years, owing to frail health.

"My prayers and wishes to Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and his family - hope he makes a quick recovery," the BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Jai Hind tweeted, responding to a report on his health update.

Recently, when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had held meetings with a large number of opposition leaders - amid attempts of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 national elections - he had met Mulayam Singh Yadav too. All the opposition parties have been trying to gather steam ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls amid attempts to give a tough challenge to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh, was re-elected as the party chief for the third time at a two-day national convention earlier this week. “It is not just a post, but a great responsibility. I assure you that for the responsibility that you have given me, even if I have to devote every day of life and every moment to work and struggle, I will," Akhilesh had said at the event. He further stressed that his father always wanted it to become a national party. “...we tried and did a lot of hard work to do that...”

Akhilesh is now headed to Delhi, a party spokesperson said on Sunday, giving an update.

