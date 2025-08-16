Mumbai rain LIVE updates: 2 killed in Mumbai landslide as downpour continues
Mumbai rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, upgraded from an ‘orange alert’ sounded on Friday. The Mumbai Police has warned residents to avoid going out unless necessary.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Saturday, causing waterlogging on several streets and bringing traffic to a standstill. Early morning visuals showed railway tracks covered with water as the downpour continued. Commuters were seen wading through flooded roads amid poor visibility. The Mumbai Traffic Police said traffic was affected at several key points. The tunnel from Mankhurd T Junction to Maharashtra Nagar was closed, and the railway tracks at Sion and Bandra stations were also affected by waterlogging....Read More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, upgraded from an ‘orange alert’ sounded on Friday. The Mumbai Police has warned residents to avoid going out unless necessary.
“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out,” the Mumbai Police posted on X.
Several social media users shared the impact of the rains. One posted a video showing zero visibility outside, saying, “It’s all clouds here.” Another wrote, “The 200mm+ figures of #Mumbairains are coming in as predicted. More days of heavy rain to come, with areas like Thane, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai also getting heavy showers. Sun-Wed, keep a watch.”
Meanwhile, a landslide at Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park site in Vikhroli (W) left two people dead and two others injured, ANI reported, citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Rainfall from 8:30 am on August 15 to 5:30 am on August 16 showed Vikhroli received 248.5 mm, Santacruz 232.5 mm, Sion 221 mm, Juhu 208 mm, Bandra 173 mm, Byculla 158.5 mm, and Colaba 70.4 mm.
Mumbai Rain Live updates: 2 killed as landslide hits parts of the city
2 people lost their lives, and two others were injured due to landslides in Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W), ANI reported, citing BMC. Heavy rainfall has continued in the city since Friday, and IMD has issued a red alert for the same.
Mumbai Rain Live updates: Intense rainfall recorded in parts of Mumbai, Vikhroli receives highest
Mumbai recorded intense rainfall across various locations between 8:30 am on August 15 and 8:30 am on August 16. Vikhroli received the highest rainfall at 257.5 mm, followed closely by Santacruz with 244.7 mm and Sion with 228.0 mm. Juhu recorded 219.5 mm, while Bandra and Byculla received 184.0 mm and 172.0 mm, respectively.
In the eastern part of the city, Chembur logged 131.5 mm of rain, whereas Colaba, in south Mumbai, recorded the lowest during this period at 83.2 mm.
Mumbai Rain Live updates: Local trains running late after railway tracks inundated
Railway tracks in Mumbai were flooded in Dadar and Bandra stations after incessant rain continued from last night. Local trains on the Harbour Line were running late due to waterlogging on the railway tracks between Tilak Nagar and Kurla stations after the city witnessed heavy rainfall, ANI reported.
Mumbai Rain Live updates: Intense rain predicted over next three hours, says IMD
As Mumbai witnesses heavy rain, the IMD has predicted that it several parts of the city would continue to see intense spells of rain over the next three hours.
“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during next 3-4 hours,” the IMD said.