Mumbai rain LIVE updates: 2 killed in Mumbai landslide as downpour continues

Mumbai rain Live updates: Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Saturday, causing waterlogging on several streets and bringing traffic to a standstill. Early morning visuals showed railway tracks covered with water as the downpour continued. Commuters were seen wading through flooded roads amid poor visibility. The Mumbai Traffic Police said traffic was affected at several key points. The tunnel from Mankhurd T Junction to Maharashtra Nagar was closed, and the railway tracks at Sion and Bandra stations were also affected by waterlogging....Read More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, upgraded from an ‘orange alert’ sounded on Friday. The Mumbai Police has warned residents to avoid going out unless necessary.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out,” the Mumbai Police posted on X.

Several social media users shared the impact of the rains. One posted a video showing zero visibility outside, saying, “It’s all clouds here.” Another wrote, “The 200mm+ figures of #Mumbairains are coming in as predicted. More days of heavy rain to come, with areas like Thane, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai also getting heavy showers. Sun-Wed, keep a watch.”

Meanwhile, a landslide at Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park site in Vikhroli (W) left two people dead and two others injured, ANI reported, citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Rainfall from 8:30 am on August 15 to 5:30 am on August 16 showed Vikhroli received 248.5 mm, Santacruz 232.5 mm, Sion 221 mm, Juhu 208 mm, Bandra 173 mm, Byculla 158.5 mm, and Colaba 70.4 mm.