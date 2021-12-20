NC rejects Delimitation Commission draft report, lashes out at Union minister

The National Conference said on Monday it will not be a signatory to the draft report of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir in its present form after the panel proposed six additional assembly seats for the Jammu region and one for Kashmir.

The National Conference also lashed out at Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh for claiming its leaders were “satisfied” by the parameters followed by the Delimitation Commission calling it “malicious".

“Misrepresenting and distorting the facts with malicious intention! Very misleading statement. We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat sharing. The party will NOT be a signatory to this report,” the NC said on Twitter.

The panel, which is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, held its second meeting on Monday in New Delhi. After Monday’s meeting, the assembly seats rose to 43 in the Jammu region and 47 in the Kashmir region, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

It has also proposed reserving 16 constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The People’s Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and the People's Conference have also protested against the draft recommendations which will shape the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three Lok Sabha members of the NC with party chief Farooq Abdullah attended the commission’s second meeting for the first time along with Union minister Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jugal Kishore Sharma. The commission earlier met in February.

“The associated members regardless of their party and political affiliations not only appreciated the work done by the Delimitation Commission but also committed that they would in the future also extend their cooperation for the rest of the exercise,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The panel has been formed by the Centre in order to ensure the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

