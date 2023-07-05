NCP crisis: Ajit taunts 83-year-old Sharad Pawar; says 'enough, I want to be CM'

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to pass on the baton to the new generation, pointing to the retirement age of government servants and BJP leaders. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the party meeting at MET Bandra, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.(PTI)

“You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings,” Ajit said.

“The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life.”

Addressing the party workers at MET College in Bandra, Pawar said his faction is joining hands with the BJP for the development of the state and the fund for the MLAs.

He also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra chief minister to “implement certain plans I have for people's welfare.”

Chhagan Bhujbal of Ajit Pawar's camp earlier claimed that more than 40 MLAs are with him but some of them couldn't be present at the venue because were either “stuck in traffic or were in other states.”

"More than 40 MLAs are here with us, some of them are stuck in traffic, some are in other states, but they have signed affidavits. It's true that people will ask about (legal) action after this... We have taken all things into consideration before taking this step," Bhujbal said.

Meanwhile, the factional fight has reached the doorstep of the Election Commission with the group led by Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

The Sharad Pawar camp has filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight, Election Commission sources said.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.

(With PTI inputs)

