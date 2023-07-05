NCP crisis LIVE: Supriya Sule arrives for meeting called by Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra NCP Ajit Pawar News Live Updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting at 11am at the Y B Chavan Centre at Nariman Point.
Ajit Pawar news Live Updates: As the Maharashtra political drama rumbles on, the split factions of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet on Wednesday in a show of strength. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of MLAs as well as other party workers at 11am at the Y B Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. Meanwhile, deputy CM Ajit Pawar has summoned all the legislators at 1 pm to the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra.
The separate meetings could be a turning point in the battle for the ‘real’ NCP. Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for “anti-party activities”. Nine other NCP leaders have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers.
The first cabinet meeting of the three-parties coalition between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar was held at Mantralaya, where portfolio distribution was discussed.
On Sunday, Jitendra Awhad was made the Leader of Opposition in Assembly replacing Ajit.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST
NCP crisis: Supporters of Pawar have gathered outside YB Chavan Centre
The crisis in NCP is escalating with the two factions calling separate meetings on Wednesday in an apparent show of strength.
Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar have gathered outside YB Chavan Centre ahead of the meeting called by the party chief.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat on Maharashtra political row
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat, says “In politics when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what BJP did. After NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position. It is not true that all our leaders are happy with NCP joining us. We have informed CM and Dy CM and they will have to resolve this issue...We were always against NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar. Udhhav Thackeray was used by Sharad Pawar as the CM. NCP (Sharad Pawar) used to run the government when Uddhav was the CM... Eknath Shinde will decide the course of action now,” reported ANI.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:10 AM IST
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Maharashtra political situation
On Maharashtra political situation, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar) says, "The checking reports of EVMs are taken 5-6 months before Lok Sabha or state elections and 4 days ago some Maharashtra officials have been instructed to start repairing and manufacturing EVMs. This is an indication that Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in December 2023. This is happening because of BJP's loss in the Karnataka elections as the same can happen in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and other states. BJP tried to break NCP and Shiv Sena keeping in mind the forthcoming elections," ANI reported.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Chhagan Bhujbal explains the ‘number theory’ behind NCP factions
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, says "We will see the number of leaders sitting on the stage and at other places. Supporters are signing papers and they are asked from where have they come. The exact number of leaders can only be seen on the stage."
- Jul 05, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan for meeting
NCP Working President and MP Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan in Mumbai.
- Jul 05, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Supriya Sule asks NCP workers to attend today's meeting and support ‘83-year-old warrior’ Sharad Pawar
- Jul 05, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Sharad Pawar behind Maharashtra political crisis, says Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has claimed that the political developments in Maharashtra could have the blessings of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself.
"What has happened in the state is very disgusting....This is nothing but an insult to the voters of the state," Raj Thackeray said.
- Jul 05, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Amid NCP vs NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) moves SC on disqualification proceedings
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, part of the MVA alliance, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction against the Maharashtra assembly Speaker for a time-bound decision on the disqualification petitions pending against chief minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the Shiv Sena who sided with the BJP in June last year.
- Jul 05, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Watch: Supporters of Ajit Pawar meet him in Mumbai
- Jul 05, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Who is real NCP? Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar camps issue whips to MLAs for meet today
With the two rival factions led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar preparing for a showdown, Wednesday could turn out to be a red letter day in the battle for the NCP. Read more