Sharad Pawar no longer NCP chief? Here's what Ajit camp told Election Commission

The bitter battle for control over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took another surprise turn as the rebel faction, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, claimed that Sharad Pawar is no longer the party president. An affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the rebel camp states that a resolution electing Ajit Pawar as NCP's national president was signed by an “overwhelming majority” of MLAs as well as members of the organisational wing, reported ANI. NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leader Jayant Patil during the party meeting at Y B Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.(PTI)

The affidavit also states that Praful Patel, who was recently appointed working president of the NCP, will continue in his position. Ajit Pawar has been appointed the leader of the NCP legislative party in Maharashtra, it adds.

"A Resolution dated 30th June 2023 signed by overwhelming majority of members of NCP, both from the legislative and organisational wing was passed thereby electing Ajit Anantrao Pawar as the President of NCP. Praful Patel was and continues to be one of the working presidents of NCP. The NCP also decided to appoint Ajit Pawar as the leader of NCP Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative assembly and the said decision was also ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs," the affidavit reads, as per ANI.

Ajit Pawar camp has also moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) under The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order for the use of the name and symbol of NCP. The election symbol of the NCP is an analogue alarm clock, drawn on the three colours of India's national flag.

Ajit appeared to be ahead in the number game with more NCP MLAs supporting him than his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar as the warring factions held their separate meetings on Wednesday to show their strength.

Surrounded by party workers, Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy CM on July 2, reminded his 83-year-old uncle that it was time for him to retire from active politics.

"In the BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop?” Ajit Pawar said, speaking at the meeting convened by him. “Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said. When he made the statement, newly-inducted cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is 75 years old and a key member of the Ajit Pawar camp, was present on the stage.

