Home / India News / NCP's Sharad Pawar to skip Opposition's meet in Bengaluru on Day 1, to attend tomorrow

NCP's Sharad Pawar to skip Opposition's meet in Bengaluru on Day 1, to attend tomorrow

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 17, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Sharad Pawar will skip the mega Opposition meeting on Monday in Bengaluru, but will attend the meeting on July 18, party spokesperson confirmed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Sharad Pawar will skip the mega Opposition meeting on Monday in Bengaluru, but will attend the meeting on Tuesday, July 18, party spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase confirmed.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Nashik in Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Nashik in Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

“NCP National President Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb & working President Smt @supriya_sule will attend the meeting called by opposition parties on Tuesday 18th July in Bengaluru,” Tapase tweeted.

Sharad Pawar, 82, was present at the previous Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning.

"After the Patna meeting, the Bengaluru meeting that will emerge today will be decisive. Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. There was confusion about whether Sharad Pawar would attend the meeting or not. Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. I am saying this with certainty. Hum Sab Ek Hai!," Raut tweeted.

At least 24 opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

The first mega Opposition meet was convened in Patna on June 23 by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. At the meeting, Opposition heavyweights, including Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, brainstormed on a roadmap for an anti-BJP front in time for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners have been seen on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out