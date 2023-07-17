NCP's Sharad Pawar to skip Opposition's meet in Bengaluru on Day 1, to attend tomorrow

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Sharad Pawar will skip the mega Opposition meeting on Monday in Bengaluru, but will attend the meeting on Tuesday, July 18, party spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase confirmed. NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Nashik in Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

“NCP National President Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb & working President Smt @supriya_sule will attend the meeting called by opposition parties on Tuesday 18th July in Bengaluru,” Tapase tweeted.

Sharad Pawar, 82, was present at the previous Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning.

"After the Patna meeting, the Bengaluru meeting that will emerge today will be decisive. Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. There was confusion about whether Sharad Pawar would attend the meeting or not. Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. I am saying this with certainty. Hum Sab Ek Hai!," Raut tweeted.

At least 24 opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

The first mega Opposition meet was convened in Patna on June 23 by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. At the meeting, Opposition heavyweights, including Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, brainstormed on a roadmap for an anti-BJP front in time for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners have been seen on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

