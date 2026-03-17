New Delhi, Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the government on Tuesday said around 2.44 lakh people have returned from the region to India since February 28. Nearly 2.44 lakh passengers returned to India from West Asia since Feb 28: MEA

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary , Aseem R Mahajan, also said that five Indian nationals have lost their lives so far amid this conflict.

One is missing in an earlier incident, while the mortal remains of two Indians who died in an incident in Oman's Sohar city recently were repatriated to India on Tuesday and have been received by their families in Jaipur.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Yesterday, I had told you that some 650 people, Indian nationals, students included, had crossed over from Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan, and from there to come back home. To that figure of 650 or so, we have 50 more Indian nationals who have crossed over to Armenia, and a few more in addition, to Azerbaijan."

"Yesterday, I also gave an update on 284 pilgrims who had gone to Iran. They successfully crossed over to Armenia yesterday. Of those 284 pilgrims, 130 will be arriving in Delhi today," he added.

The MEA said its Control Room remains fully functional, supporting the needs of the Indian nationals. Jaiswal said the number of calls or emails has reduced significantly.

On a query on the BRICS' stand on the West Asia conflict, the MEA spokesperson reiterated that the grouping works on the basis of consensus.

"In BRICS, we hold the presidency. BRICS works on the basis of consensus. As you know, in this particular ongoing conflict, there are several members of BRICS who are involved in it. And for that reason, it has been difficult to bridge the gap between the positions that countries have taken. But we remain, continue to be engaged with all the stakeholders," Jaiswal said.

The BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israeli combine conducted airstrikes on Iran. In retaliation, Iran attacked the Gulf countries hosting American military bases and choked the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the US and Israel.

On External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Brussels at the invitation of EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas to attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, Jaiswal said the minister held high-level talks with his counterparts from the 27 European Union member states.

"At the meeting, apart from discussing India-EU ties, he and various foreign ministers of countries in the EU discussed global challenges, particularly the situation in West Asia, including its effect on energy security," he said.

They also underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy to be adopted to bring an early end to this particular conflict, the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal, in response to a query, said, "We have been saying since the start of the conflict, and it has been India's stand, that a path of dialogue and diplomacy be decided so that this conflict can be brought to an end as soon as possible. It has been our appeal to all nations to exercise restraint, to not let the conflict widen."

Mahajan said the MEA continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The safety, well-being and security of the Indian community across the region continues to remain "our highest priority", he said.

"We remain in close touch with the state governments and the Union Territories to share information and coordinate our efforts. Our missions and posts across the region are functioning round the clock... and issuing updated advisories," he said, adding they also remain in constant touch with local governments.

Around 2,44,000 passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28, he told reporters. Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety concerns, Mahajan added.

On March 16, around 65 flights operated from airports in the UAE to India. And, today, around 70 flights are expected from various airports in the UAE to destinations in India, he said.

Also, flights are operating from Oman to various destinations in India, he said.

"Qatar airspace remains partially open. Qatar Airways operated three flights to India yesterday and is expected to operate three flights today also," the MEA official said, adding that the airspace in Kuwait "remains closed since February 28".

Special non-scheduled commercial flights to India by Jazeera Airways of Kuwait are expected to operate in the coming days from Al Qaisumah international airport in Saudi Arabia, Mahajan said. In Bahrain and Iraq, where airspaces remain closed, transit of Indian nationals is being facilitated through Saudi Arabia.

He said the Mission team in Iraq's Basra continues to assist the 15 Indian crew members who were safely evacuated after an incident, and are currently staying in a hotel.

Efforts are underway for their early return to India, Mahajan said, adding that the Mission is also coordinating with the Iraqi authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian national who lost his life.

"Our missions in Oman, Iraq and the UAE are in regular touch with the authorities concerned regarding the missing Indian national and early repatriation of mortal remains of the three other deceased Indian nationals," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.