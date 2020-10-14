New commanders’ message for strategic 14 & 16 Corps is to be combat ready

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:20 IST

Amid a protracted Sino-India stand-off in eastern Ladakh and spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) south of Pir Panjal, two strategic corps of the Indian Army—Leh based Fire & Fury Corps (14 Corps) and Nagrota based White Knight Corps (16 Corps) witnessed a change of guard.

Lt Gen PGK Menon took over the command of ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ from Lt Gen Harinder Singh on Tuesday.

“The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, tenating a number of important command and staff appointments. He is also The Colonel of the Sikh Regiment. The officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and an Infantry Division in the Eastern Sector. Prior to assuming Command of Fire & Fury Corps, he was tenating the appointment of Director General Recruiting at New Delhi,” said a Defence spokesman.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Harinder Singh conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges faced by any Army in the world.

On taking over, Lt Gen PGK Menon exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security.

He urged them to continue to keep ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar took over command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.

“Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on relinquishing the command of the White Knight Corps laid wreath for the brave soldiers, who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation, at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota Military Station and called upon all ranks to continue on the path to strive for excellence,” said the Defence spokesman .

On assuming command of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar said that it was an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history of J&K.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm and always remain combat ready to thwart the nefarious designs of India’s adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces, he added.

White Knight Corps is the first line of defence along the LoC south of Pir Panjal range.

Right from Akhnoor in Jammu district to the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, 16 Corps has the operational responsibility for the nearly 300 km long de-facto border with Pakistan.

Amid Sino-India stand-off in eastern Ladakh since April this year, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu region.

On the other hand Indian Army anticipates a “hot” winter and a long haul along the LAC in Ladakh this year.