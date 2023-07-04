New Delhi Declaration adopted at SCO Summit: All you need to know | 5 points

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations on Tuesday adopted the New Delhi Declaration, announced Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra after the virtual Summit hosted by India. According to Kwatra, the nations and issued two thematic joint statements - one on cooperation in countering the radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism and terrorism and the second one on cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

India is chairing the SCO for the first time since joining the grouping in 2017. (ANI photo)