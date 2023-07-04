Russia will stand up against sanctions and ‘provocations’: Putin at SCO Summit
Reuters |
Jul 04, 2023 02:38 PM IST
Putin said Moscow planned to boost ties with the group and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade.
Russia will stand up against Western sanctions and "provocations", President Vladimir Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday, a group that also includes China and India.
Putin said Moscow planned to boost ties with the group and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He also warned that the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis were on the rise.
