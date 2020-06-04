e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Next time it will be Gujarati Khichdi’: Australian PM tells PM Modi during virtual summit

‘Next time it will be Gujarati Khichdi’: Australian PM tells PM Modi during virtual summit

On Sunday, Morrison had shared on Twitter the photo of popular Indian snack samosas, and offered to share them with PM Modi.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison holding a virtual summit on Thursday.
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison holding a virtual summit on Thursday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
         

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered to make Gujarati khichdi when he spoke to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday through video-conferencing. Morrison also said that he would like to meet PM Modi in person.

“I wish I could be there for what has become the famous Modi hug. And I have to share my samosas, we had a bit of fun over the weekend. Next time, it has to be the Gujarati khichdi which I know is your favourite, as you mentioned to me before. I’ll try that out of the kitchen before next time we meet in person,” the Australian Prime Minister said at the virtual summit between the two leaders.

A smiling PM Modi welcomed the offer. “I am pleased to know about your offer. The samosas you made is being talked about a lot here in India. Now that you’ve mentioned khichdi, it will make Gujaratis very happy. Many Gujarati families live in Australia,” he said.

“We call it by different names in different parts of the country, but khichdi is famous in entire India,” he added.

On Sunday, Morrison had shared on Twitter the photo of popular Indian snack samosas, and offered to share them with PM Modi. He shared the images of the snack, and mango chutney along with it, on his Twitter feed on Sunday and named it ScoMosas.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.

PM Modi, saying they look delicious. “Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” PM Modi tweeted.

Both PM Modi and Morrison held an online summit on Thursday focussing on ways to further broadbase bilateral ties in a range of areas like healthcare, trade and defence.

PM Modi said he believed that it is the “perfect time and perfect opportunity” to further strengthen the relationship between India and Australia.

It is the first time that Modi held a “bilateral” virtual summit with a foreign leader.

Relationship between the two nations was upgraded to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ level in 2009. Since then, both countries have expanded their cooperation in a range of key areas.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In