NIA takes over Jammu drone attack probe

New Delhi The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over the investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station, a home ministry spokesperson said.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu on Sunday, causing minor injuries to two airmen. The explosions took place within six minutes of each other.

“NIA has re-registered the case... under sections 3 & 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 and sections 307, 120B of IPC, 1860,” said an agency spokesperson, adding, “The case relates to an explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu on Sunday and a subsequent blast, after about 6 minutes carried out by drones...,” he added.