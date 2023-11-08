Nitish Kumar apologises for his remark on population control; 'I take my words back'
Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sparked a controversy, while stressing the importance of education among women to control the population.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologises for his remark on population control, reported news agency ANI.
“I apologise and I take back my words…,” Kumar said to reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.
Kumar on Tuesday sparked a controversy, while stressing the importance of education among women to control the population. He had put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.
"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down...You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," Kumar had explained.
- Topics
- Population
- Education
- Women
- Controversy