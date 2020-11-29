e-paper
Home / India News / Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers’ stir

Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers’ stir

Thousands of farmers continued their march to the national Capital as part of their ongoing agitation against three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 06:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha members arrive to participate in protest against farm laws, at Domwali barrier, in   Bathinda, Punjab.
Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha members arrive to participate in protest against farm laws, at Domwali barrier, in   Bathinda, Punjab.(HT photo)
         

Amid farmers’ agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said on Saturday that some trains will be short terminated, short originated or diverted.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

The 02715 Nanded -Amritsar express special train journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at New Delhi while the 02716 Amritsar - Nanded journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar- New Delhi.

Also Read | Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers

The 02925 BandraTerminus - Amritsar express journey commencing on November 28 will be short terminated at Chandigarh. Consequently, the 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on November 30 will short originate from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh- Amritsar-Chandigarh.

The 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special journey commencing on November 27 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar while the 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on November 28 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas.

The 04650/74 Amritsar- Jaynagar express special journey commencing 29 .11.20 will be diverted to run via Amritsar -Tarntaran - Beas while the 04649/73 Jaynagar -Amritsar express special jco 27.11.20 will be diverted to run via Beas - Tarntaran - Amritsar.

