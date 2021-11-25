'Not constitutionally mandated': Mamata Banerjee on why she didn't meet Sonia Gandhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official visit to Delhi, said on Wednesday that she is not going to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said it is not "constitutionally mandated" to meet Gandhi whenever she comes to Delhi.

"This time I sought time only from the prime minister. The leaders are all busy with Punjab polls. Work is first... Why should we meet Sonia every time? It is not constitutionally mandated," Banerjee told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She raised the issue of the BSF's territorial jurisdiction in the state in the meeting with the Prime Minister, demanding that it be withdrawn.

Banerjee shares close ties with the Congress president. But recent developments, such as exodus of key Congress leaders to TMC, its entry into Goa politics and other factors have led to tension between the two parties.

The latest jolt to Congress came in Meghalaya where 12 of its 17 MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, joined Trinamool Congress. The TMC has witnessed a steady stream of leaders joining its ranks after quitting from Congress in the last few months.

In September, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined TMC after resigning from the primary membership of Congress. A month before that, Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had joined the TMC. Both were awarded Rajya Sabha seats after joining West Bengal's ruling party.

Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar also recently joined TMC. Tanwar was once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.

Banerjee also said that expansion plans for the TMC are underway, indicating that a trip to PM's constituency Varanasi is planned. "I would visit Varanasi since Kamalapati Tripathi's family is now with us," added Banerjee.

Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi, the grandson and the great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, joined the Trinamool Congress in October.

On the Uttar Pradesh elections, Banerjee said that she was open to helping Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav if he needs the TMC's help.

"If Trinamool can help defeat the BJP in UP, we will go... If Akhilesh (Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav) wants our help, we will help," she said.

The TMC chief also said while her party has "started" in Goa, regional parties should slug it out in some states.