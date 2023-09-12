News / India News / Nusrat Jahan of Trinamool Congress appears before ED over alleged flat-selling scam

Nusrat Jahan of Trinamool Congress appears before ED over alleged flat-selling scam

ByHT News Desk
Sep 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST

Nusrat Jahan appeared before the ED office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged flat-selling scam, appeared before the agency office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

TMC MP-actor Nusrat Jahan
TMC MP-actor Nusrat Jahan

The ED registered a case against Jahan, a Bengali actor, related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which allegedly duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

A complaint was filed by a group of senior citizens accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town of Kolkata. Jahan is a former director of the company, according to the complaint.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda also alleged that she duped people of 5.5 lakh on the promise of selling them apartments.

The ED summoned Nusrat to its office in the CGO Complex at Salt Lake for questioning on her connection with the said entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd.

The BJP has taken a swipe at the TMC MP with the party state secretary Agnimitra Paul saying that Nusrat Jahan will be punished if there is any proof against her.

"This is the Modi government, you can be a chief minister, a politician or a film star, but you will not be spared if you cheat people... Retired people gave crores of rupees of their life savings to Nusrat Jahan to get a flat. They got neither the flat nor the money. The investigation is underway, if there is proof, Nusrat Jahan will be punished," Paul said.

