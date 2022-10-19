Odisha issues alert to 7 districts over possible impact of Cyclone Sitrang

In the wake of weather reports predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal, Odisha’s special relief commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday wrote to the collectors of seven districts that may be impacted by the storm to maintain high alert.

The first cyclonic storm post-monsoon is likely to develop over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the weekend and is expected to impact the north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal coasts even as its landfall location was unclear yet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Once formed, the cyclone will be named Cyclone Sitrang.

SRC Jena has alerted the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore.

“The cyclonic circulation over north Andaman sea and neighbourhood persisted over the same region extending up to mid tropospheric levels at 8.30am today. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by the morning of October 22 over the Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours,” said Jena in his letter.

Under the influence of the above mentioned anticipated system, the west-central Bay of Bengal and the Odisha coast are likely to witness squally winds of 45 to 55 km per hour gusting up to 65 km per hour from October 22. The SRC advised the fishermen not to venture into deep sea of west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal from October 22. He also advised the fishermen to return to the coast by October 22.

If the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal forms into a cyclone next week and crosses Odisha coast, it would be the second storm to hit the state after Cyclone Phailin in 2013. Cyclone Phailin made landfall in Odisha on October 12, 2013 near Gopalpur coast of Ganjam. So far 15 cyclones have crossed Odisha coast between 1891 and 2021 in the month of October. the 1999 supercyclone, however, remains the most intense October cyclone in the history of the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the impending cyclone has left farmers in the coastal districts of Odisha worried over its impact on standing paddy crops. Many farmers are now planning to harvest the standing crops.