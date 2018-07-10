Odisha to ban use of plastic in phases from October 2

Odisha will ban the use of plastic in its five municipal corporation areas and the pilgrim town of Puri from October 2 this year.

While speaking on environmental awareness during ‘Ama Mukhyamantri Ama Katha’ programme at the state secretariat on Tuesday, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the ban on plastic will be imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur municipal corporations and Puri town from October 2 in the first phase.

Later, the use of plastic will be completely banned across Odisha in the next two years.

“If we all plant trees and take care of it, the environment will be protected and human beings can live in good condition and we can work for the development of our family and society,” Patnaik said during the programme.

Officials said the departments of housing and urban development and panchayati raj have been asked to execute the order in urban and rural areas respectively. The forest and environment department will monitor the plastic pollution control works across the state.

Officials said Odisha generates about 27,859 tonnes of plastic waste per annum.

On January 26, 2004, the state had banned the use, sale, import, storage and littering of polythene carry bags of less than 20 microns thickness under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.