Omicron fears: Sharp jump in Covid-19 cases prompts restrictions across India

NEW DELHI: Restrictions have been reimposed across India to check the spread of Covid-19 amid a spike in infections. India reported 6,358 cases of the disease on Tuesday as Delhi issued a “yellow alert” and closed schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms, markets and shopping malls will operate on an odd-even basis.

The night curfew was also extended from 10pm to 5am as part of the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan. Under the new curbs, restaurants and bars will function at 50% capacity. The Delhi Metro and buses will also operate at 50% seating capacity with no standing passengers.

In Kerala, the government on Monday imposed a night curfew from December 30 to January 2 and restricted New Year Celebrations. Only essential services will be allowed during the curfew. The state has barred celebrations after 10pm on December 31. Crowds will be controlled at tourist destinations and beaches.

Night curfew from 11pm to 5am was reimposed in Uttar Pradesh from December 25 while gatherings of over 200 people were banned.

Maharashtra on Friday imposed nine-hour night restrictions as it became the first state to report 100 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. Gatherings of over five people have been barred between 9pm to 6am when only essential services will be allowed. A cap has also been put on the number of people allowed to attend weddings and religious events.

Karnataka announced a 10-day night curfew on Monday as New Year parties and public gatherings were banned. Hotels, pubs, and restaurants will operate at 50% capacity in the state. The state government has ordered patrolling and surveillance in districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala to prevent the spread of the virus.

Assam on Saturday reintroduced night curfew from 11.30pm to 6am, which will not be applicable on New Year’s Eve. The state government has urged people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour and warned of legal action against those who do not comply.

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh to check the pandemic spread.

A night curfew has been imposed in Haryana from 11pm to 5am. Public gatherings of over 200 people and events have been barred till further notice.

Odisha has imposed restrictions till January 2. Christmas celebrations were limited to churches, where a maximum of 50 people were allowed as per Covid-19 protocols. Night celebrations on New Year have also been banned across the state. All events except weddings have been barred in the state.