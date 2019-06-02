One dead in cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district

At least one person was reported dead in flash flood after cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Chamoli districts on Sunday evening, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said.

According to the SDRF officials, cloudbursts were reported from Chokhatiya Khera area of Almora district and Ganga Nagar district of Chamoli district on Sunday evening.

“After receiving information about the cloudbursts, SDRF teams were rushed to the areas. While no loss of life was reported from Almora, a man drowned in the sudden gush of water in Chamoli,” said Praveen Alok, SDRF official.

“The body of the man who is yet to identified was recovered after a search and rescue operation of about two hours. A precautionary search operation is still going on check if any other person died,” he said.

The meteorological department on Saturday had predicted rain and hailstorm in the hilly areas of the state on Sunday and Monday after which authorities went on alert to tackle any emergency.

The cloudburst came even as many places in Uttarakhand are reeling under a heat wave. Last week, the state capital Dehradun and the pilgrim town of Rishikesh recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degrees centigrade.

