Oppn objects to Delhi Waqf Board administrator’s views in JPC meet

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday took umbrage over the presentation of the Delhi Waqf Board official in support of proposed amendments to the Waqf Act during the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, people aware of the details said. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. (ANI)

The opposition MPs were opposed to the views that Ashwini Kumar, the administrator of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB), expressed at the meeting and stood in the well to protest. The lawmakers alleged that the submission by the DWB official was “illegal” as the administrator is not a Muslim, contending that the law prohibits non-Muslims from serving on the board, a person aware of the details said.

The Opposition also pointed out that the administrator presented his views without approval from the Delhi government, even as the DWB asserted it was an autonomous body and did not require sanction from the Delhi government.

The chairperson of the JPC and BJP leader, Jagadambika Pal, assured the opposition MPs that a representative from the Delhi government would be permitted to present its views to the parliamentary panel, the person cited above said.

On Monday, sparks flew at the JPC meeting after opposition MPs staged a walkout in protest against the DWB’s presentation and one MP raised concerns that the presentation was not put before the Delhi government, while another said the initial report had been altered without chief minister Atishi’s approval. The CM also wrote to the committee that the presentation should be deemed “null and void.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who returned in the JPC after serving a one-day suspension for unruly conduct in a previous meeting, accused BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him by insulting him and his family.

“I have great respect for rules and regulations. Unfortunately, Abhijit Gangopadhyay had made some allegations against me before the press in violation of the rules. On that day, first, there was a hot exchange of words between (Congress MP) Naseer (Hussain) and Abhijit Gangopadhyay,” he told reporters, recalling the incident of December 22.

“I asked Gangopadhyay why he was shouting and then he started abusing me, my parents, and my wife. The Chairperson was not there. Later, the chairman was harsh on me but soft towards him (Gangopadhyay). This frustrated me,” he added.

The TMC leader alleged that he smashed the glass bottle on the table out of frustration. “When I got injured, I had to let go of the bottle and it rolled towards the Chair. That day itself, I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw the bottle at the chairperson. I also expressed regret and said sorry four times,” Banerjee said.

He, however, added that the chairperson of the JPC does not have the “power to suspend” a member. “...if the committee is empowered, then anomalous situation will arise,” he said. Lashing out at Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta high court judge, Banerjee called him a “black spot on the judiciary.”