Over 50% increase in Indians studying abroad: Govt Data

The number of Indians studying abroad has seen a 52.2% increase over the past five years, rising from 5,86,337 in 2019 to 8,92,989 in 2023, the education ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Of the 8,92,989 Indian students abroad, the largest group is in the United States with 2,34,473 students, followed by Canada with 2,33,532, and the United Kingdom with 1,36,921. Union minister of state for education, Sukanta Majumdar, speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. (Sansad TV)

According to data from the education ministry, there has been a steady increase in the number of Indians choosing to study abroad since 2019, except for 2020, when the figure dropped by 55.7% to 2,59,655. This decline was due to the travel restrictions imposed worldwide in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also led many educational institutions to transition entirely to online learning between 2019 and 2020.

In response to questions asked by V Sivadasan, CPI(M) MP from Kerala, minister of state (MoS) for education, Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply stated that the education ministry does not maintain data related to Indian students going abroad for higher studies but it has the information on number of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as ‘Study or Education’ while going abroad in the last five years as provided by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Among the top three countries hosting the highest number of Indian students, Canada experienced a 76% increase in Indian student enrollment, rising from 132,620 in 2019 to 233,532 in 2023. This growth occurred despite escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

These tensions began in December 2020 following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments supporting the Indian farmers’ protests. In October 2023, Canada recalled 41 diplomats from India after the Indian government announced plans to revoke their diplomatic immunity and withdraw security protections for their families. The situation further deteriorated in October 2024 when both countries expelled each other’s diplomats amidst accusations and counter-accusations over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada on June 18.

Canada is also an attractive study destination among Indian students as the country allow them to work in the nation for up to three years after completing their studies, providing a pathway to gain work experience and eventually apply for permanent residency.

The United States, home to prestigious institutions such as MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and UC Berkeley, experienced a 91% rise in the number of Indian students, increasing from 122,535 in 2019 to 234,473 in 2023. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom saw an even more dramatic growth of 273.9%, with Indian student enrolment climbing from 36,612 in 2019 to 136,921 in 2023. This surge was partly driven by the introduction of the Graduate Route Visa in 2021, which allows international students to remain in the UK for up to two years (or three years for PhD graduates) to work after completing their studies.

In response to another question by JDU MP from Bihar, Sanjay Jha on the ‘brain drain’ scenario in future, Majumdar stated, “Higher studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice. The Government recognises the reality of a global workplace, especially in an era of knowledge economy. A successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora is viewed as an asset for India. The Government’s efforts are also aimed at harnessing the potential of the diaspora, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise.”