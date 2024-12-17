Menu Explore
Why are US universities advising foreign students to ‘return early’ from winter break?

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Several US institutions advised their international students to return from winter break before January 20, the day Donald Trump swears in as President.

Universities across the US are advising foreign students to adjust their travel plans during winter break and return to campus before January 20, NPR reported on Sunday.

At least 10 major universities, including Cornell, Harvard, UMass, and Penn, have issued similar warnings. (File)(AFP file photo/ Representative image)
The date aligns with President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and he has pledged to enforce stricter immigration policies. While there is no guarantee such measures will be implemented, the University of Southern California emailed students suggesting the safest option is to be in the US before the spring semester begins. The New York Times reported that at least 10 major universities, including Cornell, Harvard, UMass, and Penn, have issued similar warnings.

In November, news agency PTI reported that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and several other US higher education institutions advised their international students and staff to return from winter break before January 20, the day Donald Trump swears in as the 47th President of the United States.

"It is still too early to determine what the immediate impacts may be on immigration and visa issues since the new Congress will be sworn in at the beginning of January, and our new President will be sworn in on January 20, 2025," said David C. Elwell, Associate Dean and Director of MIT's International Students Office.

He said that new Executive Orders affecting travel and visa processing might be enacted around or after that date.

"In addition, election transitions also impact staffing levels at US Embassies/Consulates abroad, which could impact entry visa processing times," Elwell added.

MIT advised students who may need to apply for a new entry visa to expect longer processing times and to have a backup plan if they need to travel abroad and wait for a new visa.

The university warned that any processing delays could disrupt students' ability to return to the U.S. as planned. The Trump Transition Team did not respond to a PTI inquiry regarding this issue.

This advisory follows discussions about mass deportations of illegal immigrants under the incoming administration. The U.S. is estimated to have over 11 million undocumented immigrants.

According to the Open Doors 2024 Report cited by PTI on International Educational Exchange, there are 1.1 million international students in the U.S., with India having the largest number at 330,000. The Higher Ed Immigration Portal estimates that over 400,000 undocumented students are currently enrolled in U.S. higher education.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
