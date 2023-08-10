Owaisi raises Nuh violence, RPF constable incident at ‘no confidence motion’ debate

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed in the Parliament that attacks against Muslims are rising in the country and expressed concern over the alleged “radicalisation of the majority community”. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Speaking during the no-confidence motion debate, Owaisi said, “Recently, a uniform-clad man, after killing his senior official, went to train compartments, asked for people’s names, looked at their beards and attire and killed Muslims. After that, he said ‘if you want to live in India, you will have to vote for Modi, Yogi’. I want to ask the government – is this not an example of extreme radicalisation and extremism of the majority community? And if it is, what will the government do?”

The AIMIM leader was referring to the incident in late July when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable named Chetan Kumar Choudhary shot dead his duty in-charge assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three Muslim passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express.

Further, Owaisi also raised concerns over the recent Nuh violence and alleged that the 750 houses destroyed in the Haryana district were demolished without following due process because they were of Muslims.

“Isn’t Bilkis Bano a daughter of this country? Those 12 people who raped her, killed her daughter, mother, you released them. Is this your conscience? You are promoting majoritarian politics,” Owaisi alleged.

While on the Gyanvapi survey, Owaisi claimed that the government is trying to undermine the Places of Worship Act, the AIMIM MP said the “Uniform Civil Code formula of ‘one nation, one language, one culture’ is that of a dictator”.