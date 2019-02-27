Pakistan claims 2 IAF jets shot down, pilots held; also releases video

Pakistan has said its air force shot down two Indian fighter jets on Wednesday morning and claims to have captured two Indian Air Force pilots. Pakistan’s military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said one of the pilots is in hospital.

The Pakistan Army has also released a video that shows a blindfolded man claiming that he is an officer of the Indian Air Force.

The Indian defence establishment has not commented on the video. Defence sources had earlier told PTI, “There are no reports of any Indian Air Force jet suffering damage in action by India’s adversaries.”

Major General Asif Ghafoor alleged in a tweet that two Indian Air Force jets had crossed the line of control this morning and were shot down. The tweet came hours after the Pakistan foreign ministry claimed to have carried out strikes at a location in Jammu and Kashmir from within Pakistani airspace.

Ghafoor also said Indian Air Force planes “strayed into Pakistani airspace” after Pakistan carried out airstrikes.

Indian defence sources have confirmed that Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace this morning and said they were chased away. The Pakistan fighter jets unsuccessfully tried to target the brigade headquarters and an ammunition dump.

Defence sources said one F-16 pilot was seen bailing out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and they were in the process of verifying reports that the F 16 had crashed in Lam Valley across the Line of Control.

The air space violation by Pakistani jets comes a day after Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest terror camp.

Tensions have been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based terrorists killed at least 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training base in Pakistan.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 14:15 IST