Pakistani agent, working at Indian embassy in Russia, arrested from UP's Meerut

Manjiri Chitre
Feb 04, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Siwal has been working as an India-based security assistant in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man working in the Indian embassy in Russia for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The accused, identified as Satendra Siwal, was arrested from Meerut.

Pakistani agent, working at Indian embassy in Russia, arrested from UP(Twitter)
Pakistani agent, working at Indian embassy in Russia, arrested from UP(Twitter)

According to officials, Siwal was providing the ISI with important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the ministry of defence, the ministry of external affairs, and the Indian military establishments, reported PTI.

The incident came to light after the UP ATS received intelligence from several sources suggesting that ISI handlers were luring employees of the ministry of external affairs with money to obtain confidential information. According to the police, the information is likely to pose a big threat to the internal and external security of India.

Upon the inputs, the police began a probe through electronic and physical surveillance. During the investigation, the police found that Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village, was involved in the anti-India network. Following this, the UP ATS summoned Siwal for interrogation.

During questioning, Siwal failed to give “satisfactory” answers and confessed to the crime, reported PTI.

The police have registered an FIR against Siwal under section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and Official Secrets Act 1923.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

