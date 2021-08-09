Parliament Live: Opposition to chalk out a common strategy

In the final week of the monsoon session the central government is looking to introduce a crucial bill that restores the states power to identify Other Backward Classes (OBC). This will require a constitutional amendment that needs the support of two-thirds majority of lawmakers who are present during the proceedings, with at least 50% in attendance, making the Opposition's support crucial. Opposition parties, especially Congress, have however stated that they will not budge from their demand for a debate on Pegasus and repeal of the farm laws.

