A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Live

Parliament Live: Opposition to chalk out a common strategy

  • The Parliament is all set to start its fourth and final week of the ongoing monsoon session from Monday. This year's monsoon session, which began on July 19, have been rocked by protests.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:21 AM IST

In the final week of the monsoon session the central government is looking to introduce a crucial bill that restores the states power to identify Other Backward Classes (OBC). This will require a constitutional amendment that needs the support of two-thirds majority of lawmakers who are present during the proceedings, with at least 50% in attendance, making the Opposition's support crucial. Opposition parties, especially Congress, have however stated that they will not budge from their demand for a debate on Pegasus and repeal of the farm laws.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 09, 2021 07:21 AM IST

    Opposition to chalk out a common strategy

    14 leaders from various Opposition parties is set to meet Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at his chambers to chalk out a common strategy as the Parliament gears up for last week of monsoon session.

Topics
monsoon session parliament
india news

india news

'Reports have no proven basis': Aviation ministry on high Delhi-London fare

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The issue came to light after Sanjeev Gupta, secretary at the ministry of home affairs, on Saturday raised concern about the high prices during college admission time.
india news

Congress to launch campaign against BJP in UP ahead of assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Under the campaign, Congress will hold various demonstrations including the marches at all assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' "plight" and the law and order situation.
india news

Bars, gyms in Haryana to open with 50% capacity from today: Details here

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:11 AM IST
  • Restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.
Story Saved
