Parliament Live: Opposition to chalk out a common strategy
- The Parliament is all set to start its fourth and final week of the ongoing monsoon session from Monday. This year's monsoon session, which began on July 19, have been rocked by protests.
In the final week of the monsoon session the central government is looking to introduce a crucial bill that restores the states power to identify Other Backward Classes (OBC). This will require a constitutional amendment that needs the support of two-thirds majority of lawmakers who are present during the proceedings, with at least 50% in attendance, making the Opposition's support crucial. Opposition parties, especially Congress, have however stated that they will not budge from their demand for a debate on Pegasus and repeal of the farm laws.
Follow all the updates here:
AUG 09, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Opposition to chalk out a common strategy
14 leaders from various Opposition parties is set to meet Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at his chambers to chalk out a common strategy as the Parliament gears up for last week of monsoon session.
