Parliament Session 2019 Live updates: Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, Congress extends support
Parliament Session Live Updates: PM Modi has called a meeting in the parliament of heads of political parties on the issue of ‘one nation, one poll’ on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of heads of various political parties in New Delhi on Wednesday, the third day of the budget session of parliament, to discuss the one nation-one election issue.
Chief ministers of four states - West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi - and DMK chief Stalin have said that they will not the meeting called by the PM.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, which are opposed to holding of simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies, will take a call on attending the meeting on Wednesday morning.
On the first two days of the 17th Lok Sabha, the newly-elected members took oath , beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked two-time MP Om Birla for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, while the Congress named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, its five-time MP from Bengal’s Berhampore as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.
Here are the live updates of proceedings on day 3:
PM Modi:
BJP MP Om Birla elected speaker of Lok Sabha
Om Birla elected speaker of Lok Sabha after his name was proposed by MPs of various parties.
MPs propose Om Birla’s name for LS speaker post
Members of Parliament from various parties propose BJP lawmaker Om Birla’s name for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. Congress’ leader in the lower house, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, extends support for Birla’s candidature.
Congress MP says ‘our party not attending meeting’
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress, said, “As far as I know our party is not attending the meeting”.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won’t attend PM’s meeting
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not be attending the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from South Delhi constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, reports news agency PTI.
CPI’s Sudhakar Reddy to attend meeting
CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy will attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday: ANI.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to attend PM’s meeting
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Wednesday. The PM will chair a meeting of heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament: ANI
Opposition parties to take decision on attending meeting on Wednesday
Opposition parties, including the Congress, will take a call on Wednesday morning, on whether to attend the meeting called by the prime minister to discuss the issue of ‘one nation, one poll’. A meeting has been called at 10:30am to help the parties reach a common ground.
CMs of 4 states, DMK chief Stalin won’t attend PM’s meeting
Prime Minister Modi has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to discuss the one nation-one election issue. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the meeting.
DMK chief Stalin has also said he won’t attend the meet.
Raghav Chadha will represent the Aam Aadmi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will be the representative of his party at the meet.