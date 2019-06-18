Parliament session 2019 Live Updates: Kota MP Om Birla to be NDA nominee for Lok Sabha speaker, says report

Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker on Day 2 of Budget Session today.Leader of the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who took oath as Members of the 17th Lok Sabha that commenced here Monday.

As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention “to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha”.

11:55 am IST Kota MP Om Birla takes oath in Lok Sabha Kota MP Om Birla takes oath in Lok Sabha.





11:54 am IST Support pours in for candidature of Om Birla in Lok Sabha 10 parties including National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK, APNA DAL, and BJD to also support Om Birla’s candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, reports news agency ANI.





11:47 am IST Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore takes oath in Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore takes oath in Lok Sabha.





11:46 am IST YSR Congress Party and AIADMK to also support Om Birla’s candidature YSR Congress Party and AIADMK to also support Om Birla’s candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, reports news agency ANI.





11:45 am IST BJD has passed a resolution to support NDA candidate Om Birla Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has passed a resolution to support NDA candidate Om Birla for his candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla will file his nomination around 12 pm, today, reports news agency ANI.





11:41 am IST BJP National Working President J P Nadda arrives at Parliament Delhi: BJP National Working President J P Nadda arrives at the Parliament. Delhi: BJP National Working President J P Nadda arrives at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/AwBIu3sRQV — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





11:35 am IST BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Ravi Kishan arrive at Parliament Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Hans Raj Hans and Ravi Kishan arrive at the Parliament. Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Hans Raj Hans and Ravi Kishan arrive at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/bGN41LbQXZ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





11:32 am IST AAP MP from Punjab’s Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Lok Sabha member Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab’s Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as member of the Lok Sabha, concludes with “Inquilab Zindabad”. Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as member of the Lok Sabha, concludes with "Inquilab Zindabad". pic.twitter.com/S6LSzSkLRC — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





11:30 am IST BJP MP from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Hema Malini arrives at Parliament Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Hema Malini arrives at the Parliament. Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Hema Malini arrives at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/ea654bi9xr — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





11:15 am IST Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ut0EPMEiu2 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





11:10 am IST Multilingual swearing-in While D V Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi took oath in Kannada, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took oath in Punjabi. Union Ministers Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Raosaheb Patil Danbe took oath in Marathi, Jitendra Singh in Dogri, Babul Supriyo in English, Rameshwar Teli in Assamese and Debashree Choudhury in Bangla. BJD leader Mehtab took oath in Odiya. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, and DMK leaders Kanizmohi and A Raja were present in the House on the occasion.





10:56 am IST Few Union ministers yesterday took oath in Sanskrit While the Prime Minister and most of Union Ministers took oath in Hindi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath in Sanskrit.





10:43 am IST Virendra Kumar was sworn in as Pro-Tem Speaker by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan Before the House met yesterday, Virendra Kumar was sworn in as Pro-Tem Speaker by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





10:30 am IST No discussions on name of leader of opposition: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad ji briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting. We discussed key issues and will also hold meetings with the opposition parties. No discussions on name of leader of opposition. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad ji briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting. We discussed key issues and will also hold meetings with the opposition parties. No discussions on name of leader of opposition. pic.twitter.com/7nEwNyYrIO — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





10:20 am IST I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a ‘karyakarta’: Om Birla BJP MP Om Birla on being asked if he is NDA candidate for post the of Lok Sabha Speaker, as he leaves from the residence of BJP National Working President, J P Nadda: I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a ‘karyakarta’. BJP MP Om Birla on being asked if he is NDA candidate for post the of Lok Sabha Speaker, as he leaves from the residence of BJP National Working President, J P Nadda: I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a 'karyakarta'. pic.twitter.com/79L2bAUNgF — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019





10:10 am IST It is a very proud and a happy moment for us: Om Birla’s wife Amita Birla, wife of BJP MP Om Birla, who reportedly is the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker: It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him. Amita Birla, wife of BJP MP Om Birla, who reportedly is the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker: It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him. (In pic 2&3 : BJP MP Om Birla) pic.twitter.com/lPYB2jQEQn — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019



