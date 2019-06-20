Patient beats up doctors and nurses, Mumbai hospital holds flash strike

Merely a few days after a nationwide strike by doctors put into sharp focus their need for protection against violence—doctors and nurses were allegedly beaten up by a patient in a Mumbai hospital. The incident triggered a flash strike in Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital early Thursday morning.

Immediately, after the alleged assault around 6 am, the out-patient departments (OPD) and emergency sections were emptied of patients by the striking staff, who shut the hospital down for over four hours. Doctors and nurses claimed they were assaulted by a ‘drunk’ woman patient, brought to the hospital by the police.

The accused named Himani Sharma was apparently admitted to the hospital by the cops from Bangur Nagar Police station in the early hours of Thursday. Reason for her hospital admission is unknown.

“She was due for a medical checkup but the doctor wasn’t available since he had gone to freshen up. The woman apparently lost control after waiting and started beating nurses, doctors and other staff members. At least five people were hurt,” said a staff member from the hospital.

OPD and emergency ward patients were forced out in the flash strike that followed. “When I reached the hospital, many patients were standing outside the gate. There were pregnant ladies and injured persons. I helped in getting them admitted to nearby private hospitals. Eventually police reached the spot.” Charkop assembly convenor of Aam Aadami Party Khalid Siddique recalled.

It is not immediately clear if a case was registered by the police.

The hospital, however, has started an internal investigation and the chief medical superintendent Dr Shashikant Wadekar said the hospital will determine the plan of action once the primary investigation is over.

