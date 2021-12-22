'People look at senior politicians' behaviour': Dilip Ghosh slams Derek O'Brien

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at his rival and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, over the latter's suspension from the Upper House of Parliament.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dilip Ghosh said that it was not right if a senior Member of Parliament like O'Brien gets suspended again and again.

“People look at senior politicians and their behaviour. If a child gets suspended at school it's different, they might be hopeless. But if a senior MP gets suspended, it means they do things deliberately,” Ghosh, the former president of BJP's West Bengal unit added.

Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after he threw the house rule book at the Chair.

“The rule book could have hit the chair or secretary-general or other officials. Derek O’Brien thereby resorted to grave misconduct and gross violation of rules and norms and etiquette,” Rajya Sabha vice-chairman Sasmit Patra said on Tuesday.

Patra added that instead of setting high standards of conduct in the House, Derek O'Brien set a bad example and denigrated the dignity and stature of the House.

Soon after he was suspended, O'Brien took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing the Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this bill too will be repealed soon.”

His suspension, however, only lasted for a few hours as the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday. The winter session of Parliament had started on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23.

Previously, the TMC MP was suspended during the passing of the three farm laws by the Centre in September 2020.