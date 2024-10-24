Menu Explore
Pet dog ‘hanged’ to death in Pune, Aaditya Thackeray calls for stringent action

ByHT News Desk
Oct 24, 2024 09:38 AM IST

A foundation that advocates for animal rights has claimed that the dog was severely beaten before being hanged.

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has emerged in Pune’s Pirangut area, where a pet dog was allegedly hanged to death by its owner, with the incident shared on Instagram by streetdogsbombay, a foundation that advocates for animal rights.

A dog was allegedly hanged to death by its owner in Pune’s Pirangut area. (Pic for representation).(AFP)
A dog was allegedly hanged to death by its owner in Pune’s Pirangut area. (Pic for representation).(AFP)

The post mentions that the dog, owned by a resident named Omkar Jagtap, was ‘severely’ beaten before being hanged. The foundation said that an SOS call was made to authorities, warning them of the family's threats to kill the dog if it was not taken away immediately.

However, before help could arrive, the dog was found hanging from a tree. The post has led to widespread anger, with the community demanding justice for the pet killed by those it trusted. There are currently no reports of legal action against those involved in this cruel act.

“Dog trusted the family and they only made this happen.. If this does not boil your blood then god knows what? else could be.. please help to punish this culprit. Omkar Jagtap has murdered his Pet dog by hanging, He had raised the dog since it was a little pup. The news coming filtering in says the mother was also mercilessly beating the dog with a thick stick there are injuries all over the body,” the foundation wrote in a post on Instagram.

The images of these acts led Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to express his condemnation on social media. He called on Pune Police to take decisive action against those responsible, highlighting that pets are family members and should be treated with respect.

“I just came across a very, very heartbreaking image of a dog being hung to death by its owner's family in Pune. I am shocked beyond words to see how humans can behave this way. Beyond elections and the other stress of duty, I am appealing to @PuneCityPolice to take strict action against those guilty of this. It’s inhumane. Pets are family too,” Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

