e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Live updates: PM Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Live updates: PM Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the previous edition of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This is the 72nd edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
This is the 72nd edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This is the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of the year 2020.

Watch PM Modi’s address live:

 

In the previous edition of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi’s address:

• 2021 will begin after four days. This is the last Mann Ki Baat of 2020.

• A lot of messages I received have last year’s struggles and new year’s resolution

tags
top news
Live updates: PM Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Live updates: PM Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’
As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states
As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states
‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul targets Centre with poem
‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul targets Centre with poem
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Jadeja look for strong finish to final session
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Jadeja look for strong finish to final session
India records 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, daily fatality count goes down to 279
India records 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, daily fatality count goes down to 279
MP govt’s bill against forced conversions exempts re-conversions
MP govt’s bill against forced conversions exempts re-conversions
Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP: Report
Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP: Report
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In