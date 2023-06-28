PM Modi’s endorsement brings UCC back into the spotlight

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong endorsement for the uniform civil code (UCC) on Tuesday indicated that the government might prioritise an issue that has long been on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), people aware of developments said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' booth-level workers' training programme, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI)

For decades, both the RSS and the BJP have pushed for UCC that will be applicable for all communities and faiths to govern issues such as marriage, divorce, succession, adoption and division of assets.

Addressing BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC. “These days, people are being provoked by the UCC. You tell me, if there is one law for one person in a home, and another law for another person, can that house function?” he asked.

Implementation of UCC, removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a nationwide ban on cow slaughter have been the mainstay of the BJP and RSS agenda for decades. After Article 370 was effectively nullified in 2019 and construction of the Ram Temple began in Ayodhya, the BJP credited itself for fulfilling two longstanding promises.

“The roll-out of UCC is seen as the only pending ideological issue and many in party believe it will be done before the 2024 general elections as the BJP now has a track record of fulfilling what it promises in the manifesto,” a BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

The PM’s pointed reference to UCC close on the heels of the Law Commission inviting suggestions from the public about a common code is a “clear indication” of the government’s intent to roll out the law, the leader cited above said.

Earlier, when Modi spoke about issues such a population control and the need to ban triple talaq, “it was seen as an indirect reference to UCC,” the leader quoted above said.

Many opposition parties, activists and communities oppose UCC, which is perceived by some as a ploy to erase minority practices and rituals. Several tribal communities and sects within the larger Hindu faith also oppose a common code.

Keeping this in mind, the government has opted for a conciliatory approach.

“There are many adivasis and janjaatis who have their own traditions and customs. Some of them have expressed concern that their pooja padhhati (form of prayers) will be affected. Some of these communities also follow their own norms for marriage and divorce, which they feel will be subsumed in the larger law. We have been reaching out to them to address their concerns,” said a RSS functionary associated with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a Sangh offshoot that works with tribespeople.

Last week, a tribal council in Meghalaya unanimously passed a resolution to oppose the implementation of UCC in areas within its jurisdiction, and a coalition of 30 tribal bodies in Jharkhand on Sunday threatened to protest against the proposed law.

The BJP is aware of the potential implications of UCC on its vote share in tribal-dominated areas and is wooing tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and in the Northeast.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the Sangh has pushed for “building a narrative, encouraging debate and discussion and creating consensus” rather than just bringing legislation, the RSS functionary cited above said, declining to be named.

“The fact that several states have been asked to or prepared their draft bills and solicit suggestions from people shows that the government believes in taking an amicable route that will benefit all sections on society. We are aware that there is a powerful lobby at work that wants to pitch UCC as an anti-minorities issue,” the BJP leader quoted in the first instance said.

States such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have set up committees to examine UCC.

The RSS functionary cited above said that a substantial part of the BJP and RSS outreach on UCC focuses on how a common code was perceived favourably by some framers of the Constitution.

“Article 44 says the State shall endeavour to put it in place,” the functionary added. UCC is a part of the directive principles of state policy in the Constitution.

Last year, a private member’s bill to implement UCC was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by a BJP lawmaker.

The PM’s reference to UCC is an indication that it may become an election plank for the 2024 polls, said Ajay Gudavarthi, a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru university.

“It is becoming clear that 2024 will be fought on the basis of mandir and UCC. His comment needs to be seen considering the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament and a possible Opposition rancour over the recent questioning in the US regarding the situation of minorities in India and violence in Manipur,” he added.

