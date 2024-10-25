PM Modi meets Germany's Scholz, says ‘war cannot solve problems’ on West Asia, Ukraine conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's commitment to resolve the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.



“The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both of us. India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace,” the prime minister said after meeting German chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in New Delhi.(PTI)

“The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction. The Mutual Legal, Assistant Treaty concluded today will strengthen our joint efforts to deal with terrorism and separatist elements,” the prime minister added.



Scholz is leading a high-level delegation to New Delhi, betting that greater access to the vast Indian market can reduce Germany's reliance on China.



Earlier, the German chancellor also pitched for political solutions based on international laws to deal with global conflicts.



Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 in the capital, Scholz said,"In the multi-polar world, there are no global policemen, no single watchdog monitoring our common rules. If Russia were to succeed with its illegal brutal war against Ukraine, there would be repercussions far beyond Europe's borders. Such an outcome would endanger global security and prosperity as a whole."



What PM Modi said on Ukraine war at BRICS Summit?

During his bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin ahead of the BRICS Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said India is ready to play whatever role to resolve the Ukraine conflict.



“I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come,” the prime minister said in Russia's Kazan.



