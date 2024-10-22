‘India ready to help restore peace’: PM Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin on Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



During his bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Kazan, Modi said,"I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner."



“We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come,” the prime minister added.



It is the prime minister's second visit to Russia in three months. “My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field...In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow,” Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia.(AP)

What Putin said during bilateral talks with Modi?

During the bilateral talks, Putin recalled PM Modi's visit to Russia in July.

“I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan.”



“Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions,” the Russian president added.



“Russian-Indian relations have the character of a particularly privileged strategic partnership and continue to actively develop,” Putin added.



