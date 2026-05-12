PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, promote work-from-home and virtual meetings, and avoid non-essential foreign spending such as gold purchases and overseas travel, citing the unstable global situation arising from tensions in West Asia. PM Modi said India had resisted many crises earlier through public participation, and called for similar action now (ANI)

Addressing a large gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel, also known as Sardardham-3 or the Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex, the PM urged citizens to treat these measures as a national duty.

Modi said the global situation had put pressure on India’s economy and resources. “In the last few years, the world has been going through a series of uncertainties. First, the Covid-19 crisis, then the global economic challenges, and now the rising tension in West Asia. All these situations are affecting the entire world, and India is not unaffected.”

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He said India had resisted many crises earlier through public participation, and called for similar action now. “At present, the country needs the power of public participation. As Indian citizens, we have to give priority to our duties.”

“I also discussed this yesterday in Karnataka and Telangana. Today, in Gujarat, I am again emphasising my insistence,” he added.

The PM focused on fuel consumption and import dependence. “I appeal to every citizen of my country. Wherever possible, reduce the use of petrol and diesel. Use the metro, use electric buses and public transport more. Increase car-pooling.”

He linked the appeal to global oil supply disruptions. “A large portion of India’s imports are crude oil. And unfortunately, the area where most of the world’s oil is obtained, today that same area is in a state of struggle and war.”

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Modi also urged changes in work patterns and use of technology. “Digital technology has made things so much easier. It is important that virtual meetings and work from home are given priority in both government and private offices. I will also request some schools to work on online classes for a while.”

On foreign exchange outflow, he asked citizens to avoid certain expenditures. “The country spends a lot of foreign currency on gold. I would like to request all the citizens of the country that until the situation is normal, we should avoid buying gold.”

He spoke against overseas travel and events. “Why should they go abroad for vacations? Summer holidays are coming. They go abroad for vacations. Destination wedding… even on this, a lot of foreign currency is being spent.” He asked people to prefer domestic locations. “Isn’t there a place in India where we can celebrate our vacations… It is important that we celebrate our vacations in India. And even for weddings, I don’t think there can be a better place for us than India.”

He also asked the gathering to conduct weddings at Ekta Nagar near Statue of Unity (SoU) so they can seek blessings of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The PM called for strengthening the consumption of domestic goods. “Instead of foreign goods, we should adopt local products. We should give strength to our villages, our cities, our industries.”

He also spoke about agriculture practices. “We should not kill our motherland with chemical fertilisers… tell every farmer brother and sister the way to freedom from chemical fertilisers. Take them towards natural farming.”

This was his second such appeal in as many days. On Sunday, Modi urged Indians to adopt austerity measures ranging from cutting fuel consumption and postponing foreign travel to reducing edible oil use and avoiding gold purchases.

His comments came as the government grapples with the economic fallout of the ongoing global energy crisis and surging crude prices. Modi framed the appeal as a national duty at a time when India imports more than 88% of the crude oil it processes and supply chains remain under strain amid the conflict in West Asia.

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication,” Modi had said in Hyderabad on Sunday. “A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with Metro lines, we should decide to travel by Metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool,” he had said.

On Monday, Modi participated in a grand roadshow from Gada Circle (Harni Gadha Circle) to the airport.

The nearly 1.5-kilometre route was decorated with lights, cultural tableaux, LED screens, and stages showcasing Gujarat’s rich heritage.

This visit to Vadodara followed his morning programme at the historic Somnath Temple, where he participated in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marking 75 years of the temple’s reconstruction.