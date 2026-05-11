'Reduce use of foreign products': PM Modi's fresh appeal after petrol, gold, WFH push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to reduce dependence on imported foreign goods as the prices have soared due to the war in West Asia that has been going on for over two months now and has threatened global supply chains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Somnath Temple on the occasion of Somnath Amrut Mahotsav. (@narendramodi)

“India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad. At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted,” PM Modi said at an event in Gujarat on Monday as he outlined that “small efforts” would lead to bigger gains. Track updates on Iran US war

“Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange,” Modi said.

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He said that while Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge of the century, the crisis due to the West Asia conflict is one of the biggest crisis of the decade.

"The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also," the Prime Minister asserted.

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He said that the responsibility falls on all citizens ‘reduce the burden on country’s resources. “Even in the earlier decades, whenever the country has gone through war or any other major crisis, every citizen has fulfilled their responsibility in the same way in response to the government's appeal,” Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources.

He emphasised on the the need to use more public transport to save diesel and petrol.