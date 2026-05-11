Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold for a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to adopt cost-cutting measures — including avoiding gold purchases, postponing foreign travel and working from home — as the country grapples with the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran-US war and surging crude oil prices. PM Modi urged people to travel only when necessary and conserve fuel. (X/@PMO)

Addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said India must conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce fuel consumption as global supply chains remain under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

The war has kept the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes — partially disrupted for weeks, triggering fears of prolonged supply shortages.

PM Modi's appeal came after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest peace proposals, pushing global crude oil prices above $105 a barrel and intensifying concerns over inflation and energy security worldwide. Iran had proposed transferring part of its enriched uranium stockpile to another country while refusing to dismantle its nuclear facilities - a key US demand.

India, which imports more than 88% of its crude oil requirements, has been hit hard from the spike in global oil prices. The rupee has also weakened sharply against the US dollar in recent weeks.

Why Modi urged people to work from home Modi said the country must revive habits adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce fuel consumption and save foreign exchange.

“We developed work from home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Corona. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods,” Modi said.

He urged citizens to use petrol and diesel sparingly by opting for metro rail services, carpooling and electric vehicles wherever possible.