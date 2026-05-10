Modi's 'need of the hour' message amid West Asia oil crisis: ‘Use petrol, gas, diesel with great restraint’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use petroleum products judiciously amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Addressing an event in Hyderabad, where he inaugurated development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, Modi stressed the need for restraint in fuel consumption, as India largely imports fuel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India has emerged among the world’s leading nations in solar power generation. (@NarendraModi)

His remarks come as India grapples with an energy crunch triggered by the ongoing US-Iran war, which has disrupted supplies following a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route.

“...today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war,” Modi said.

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Modi also highlighted India’s rapid progress in renewable and alternative energy, noting that the country has emerged among the world’s leading nations in solar power generation. He said unprecedented strides have also been made in blending ethanol with petrol as part of efforts to reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Emphasising the government’s multi-pronged energy strategy, Modi said the focus has first been on achieving universal LPG coverage and is now shifting towards expanding affordable piped gas supply. He added that the Centre is also actively promoting a CNG-based ecosystem to diversify energy sources.

Launching the projects in Telangana, Modi said that India is moving on reforms express today, and also building modern infrastructure.

The projects include the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad–Panaji Economic Corridor, and the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

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He also inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects, such as sections of the Kazipet–Vijayawada railway multi-tracking project, a Greenfield Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Terminal in Hyderabad, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass, and the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.

Built at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is India’s first fully functional PM MITRA Park. It is designed to operationalise the Centre’s “5F” vision — Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign — aimed at strengthening the textile value chain and boosting exports.

(With PTI inputs)