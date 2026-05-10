‘Parasitic Congress’: PM Modi's sharp attack as Rahul Gandhi attends Vijay's swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress during a public meeting in Bengaluru, accusing the opposition party of "betraying" allies and people alike, and describing it as a "parasitic political force" that survives at the expense of regional parties. Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (PTI)

This comes after the Congress joined hands with actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, despite contesting the polls with the DMK, which lost power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Chennai for Vijay's swearing-in on Sunday.

Modi, while addressing BJP workers and supporters during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, said the Congress had lost public trust across the country due to what he termed "fake guarantees", poor governance and internal power struggles.

“No Congress state government has returned to power a second time,” he said, speaking apparently of recent years.

"Within a few months of forming the government, anti-incumbency begins to build against the Congress. This is because Congress only knows how to betray. They themselves are liars, and their guarantees are fake as well. In the book of Congress's power, the chapter on governance does not exist at all," PM Modi alleged.

He berated the Congress for breaking up with longtime ally DMK in Tamil Nadu, and alleged that the party turns on its own partners whenever political equations changed.

"The parasitic Congress now needs another party on whose back it can ride to remain relevant," he said.