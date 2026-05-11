Clothes torn, hit with bamboo stick: 2 northeastern women molested, racially abused outside Delhi club

A tea break at a roadside stall in Delhi turned into horror for two women from the Northeast as verbal altercation over being catcalled escalated into a physical attack and racial abuse. The two women alleged that their clothes were torn, they were hit with bamboo sticks and faced racial abuse by a group of men near the tea stall on Sunday morning, after the objected to catcalling. Photo for representation (Hindustan Times)

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The incident was reported from southeast Delhi's Nehru Place area, police said, PTI reported, adding that four people have been identified in the case and raids are underway to arrest them.

The incident took place around 6.30 am on May 10 near a tea stall outside the hotel and a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Kalkaji police station at around 7 am, following which local police teams rushed to the spot and found the two women there.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

Catcalling, argument, followed by violence The women alleged that they were having tea outside the hotel when two men started catcalling them. Soon, they were joined by several others, leading to an argument that later turned violent.

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One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused," the officer said.

One of the women also alleged that she was attacked with a bamboo stick while they were attempting to leave the spot. The accused also allegedly blocked their path and threatened them with consequences if they disclosed the incident.

Accused identified, case filed The two women were rushed to AIIMS for medical examination and case has been registered at the Kalkaji police station under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault of criminal force to against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 78 (stalking) and 3(5) (common intentions) of the BNS. The probe in the case is underway, police said.

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The women have told the police that they would be able to identify the accused if produced before them. The CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scanned, and several witnesses and passersby present during the incident were identified and questioned.

During the investigation, eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned, following which four main accused involved in the incident were identified, police said.

Multiple police teams have been formed, and raids are underway at locations linked to the accused to apprehend them. No arrests have been made so far, police said.