PM Modi's new council of ministers for new India will be youngest: Govt sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet will represent the lives, hopes and aspirations of 130 crore Indians and will be the youngest cabinet, sources in the know of the things said on Wednesday, ahead of the much-discussed cabinet reshuffle, which will be announced at 6pm. Explaining the behind-the-scene view of the principles and priorities driving the new Council of Ministers, a source said that the new Council of Ministers will be a Rainbow council, bringing out the vibrancy and colours across all communities and regions.

The new Cabinet is likely to have a record 12 SC ministers having representation from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. About 12 backward communities including Chamar-Ramdassia, Khatik, Pasi, Kori, Madiga, Mahar, Arundathiyar, Meghwal, Rajbonshi, Matua-Namashudra, Dhangar, Dusadh are likely to be represented.

Highlighting over 10 points like equal representation of all communities, a wide range of states and castes, an official explained that the new cabinet is likely to have 8 ST and 27 OBC ministers representing Gond, Santal, Miji, Munda, Tea tribe, Konkana, Sonowal–Kachari, Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Gurjar, Khandayat, Bhandari, Bairagi, Tea Tribe, Thakor, Koli, Vokkaliga Tulu Gowda, Ezhava, Lodh, Agri, Vanjari, Meitei, Nat, Mallah–Nishad, Modh Teli, Darzi etc. Some tribes will be getting representation in the Cabinet for the first time, sources said.

Brahmin, Kshatriya, Baniya, Bhumihar, Kayasth, Lingayat, Khatri, Kadva and Leuva Patel, Maratha, Reddy all communities will have representation in the new council of ministers.

As far as women empowerment is concerned, there will be 11 women ministers from across nine states and nine communities while there will be 2 women cabinet ministers.





