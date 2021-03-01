PM Modi gets first dose of Covaxin, asks eligible citizens to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi to kick-off India’s second phase of the immunisation drive. The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.





Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

According to people familiar with the development, PM Modi had reached AIIMS around 6:25am and P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, was one of the healthcare workers who administered him with the vaccine.







